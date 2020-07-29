ANC recalls EC councillor for swearing at group of residents

Councillor Lindelwa Penisi from the Raymond Mhlaba Local Municipality was caught on camera swearing at residents who were waiting for water on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - An African National Congress (ANC) councillor in the Eastern Cape has been recalled after she lashed out at a group of community members calling them “uncircumcised boys” and repeatedly using the F-word.

The community has had to put up with unreliable and interrupted water supply for weeks now.

In the video, Pensini could be heard shouting in isiXhosa and trying to silence a man, saying that he had no right to speak to her because he didn’t vote for her.

Pensini said: “I don't care, you can call all those who voted for me. Go ahead, you piece of s##t. Hey you, you don’t have a right to say anything because you never voted for me.

“F##k you, you uncircumcised boy. Go get circumcised. I am not scared of you. You can go ahead if you like and hire a water tanker from your own pocket. Do it, I don't give a damn!”

Kuthiwa this ANC Councillor Lindelwa Penisi of Raymond Mhlaba Municipality (Amahlathi District) she is also ANC Caucus Chief Whip. Akazithukanga ivoters ze ANC ezweni. 😭😭😭😩😩😩 pic.twitter.com/lZXVpAVoRB — Siya Rumbu #SofaSgijima🔴 (@SiyaRumbu21) July 27, 2020

Eyewitness News has not yet been able to reach the ANC in the Eastern Cape for comment.

