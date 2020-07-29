Agri Western Cape backs effort to challenge ban on sale of alcohol

The farmer's body has met with wine industry representative, Vinpro, the Southern African Agri Initiative and local wine producers last week to discuss the impact of the ban.

CAPE TOWN – Agri Western Cape is backing efforts to challenge the ban on alcohol sales, as it threatens the wine industry.

Government reintroduced the prohibition on alcohol sales this month, because evidence showed a direct link to trauma admissions in hospitals - where resources were needed to deal with COVID-19.

Agri Western Cape CEO Jannie Strydom said: “For Agri Western Cape, it is critical. So, we support any constructive discussions to save the wine industry and to protect people’s livelihoods. The ban is a potential disaster for an important agricultural sector.”

Vinpro said the alcohol sales ban has led to R4.5 billion in lost revenue over the past 14 weeks and warns 18,000 more jobs could be lost.

The Southern African Agri Initiative is planning legal action next month.

