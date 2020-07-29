'Aa Vho-Makhadzi' - South Africans mourn death of veteran actor Candy Moloi

News of the iconic thespian’s death came out on Tuesday night, with many taking to social media to express their shock and sadness.

JOHANNESBURG – Veteran actor Candy ‘Vho-Makhadzi’ Moloi has died.

News of the iconic thespian’s death came out on Tuesday night, with many taking to social media to express their shock and sadness.

Moloi, who was more popularly known as ‘Vho-Makhadzi’ – the name of the character she played in the local soapie Muvhango – won the South African Film and Television Award for best-supporting actress in 2009.

Politicians, fellow actors, and South Africans from all walks of life have paid tribute to Moloi for her contribution to the country’s entertainment industry.

Rest in peace Candy Moloi, your contributions to the performance industry will not be forgotten.

Condolences to the Moloi family. #RIPCandyMoloi pic.twitter.com/psDXe2Sh9O — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) July 29, 2020

Actresses Rami Chuene and Masasa Mbangeni were amongst those who remembered Moloi.

Mbangeni described her as kind and ‘always immaculately put together’.

Mama Candy was the kindest lady. Always immaculately put together. She ran a successful V/O company & very often booked me for jobs & every time she’d tell me a different meaning to my name because she had read up on it . Rest In Peace Mama #RIPCandyMoloi — Bhut’ Masasa (@MsMasasa) July 29, 2020

There will never be enough words to say about the power that is Mam Candy Moloi. 💔 — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) July 29, 2020

Moloi has also been lauded for getting TshiVenda the space and recognition it deserved on media platforms.

Condolences have poured in for Moloi's daughter, Lerato Zah, who is also an actress.

Moloi's death comes just weeks after the funerals of other legendary South Africans in the film and television industry such as Mary Twala, Allen Booi, Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.