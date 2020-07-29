20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
Go

'Aa Vho-Makhadzi' - South Africans mourn death of veteran actor Candy Moloi

News of the iconic thespian’s death came out on Tuesday night, with many taking to social media to express their shock and sadness.

Lerato Zah with her mothe legendary actress Candy Moloi. Moloi died on Tuesday, 28 July 2020. Picture: Instagram/@lerato_zah
Lerato Zah with her mothe legendary actress Candy Moloi. Moloi died on Tuesday, 28 July 2020. Picture: Instagram/@lerato_zah
40 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Veteran actor Candy ‘Vho-Makhadzi’ Moloi has died.

News of the iconic thespian’s death came out on Tuesday night, with many taking to social media to express their shock and sadness.

Moloi, who was more popularly known as ‘Vho-Makhadzi’ – the name of the character she played in the local soapie Muvhango – won the South African Film and Television Award for best-supporting actress in 2009.

Politicians, fellow actors, and South Africans from all walks of life have paid tribute to Moloi for her contribution to the country’s entertainment industry.

Actresses Rami Chuene and Masasa Mbangeni were amongst those who remembered Moloi.

Mbangeni described her as kind and ‘always immaculately put together’.

Moloi has also been lauded for getting TshiVenda the space and recognition it deserved on media platforms.

Condolences have poured in for Moloi's daughter, Lerato Zah, who is also an actress.

Moloi's death comes just weeks after the funerals of other legendary South Africans in the film and television industry such as Mary Twala, Allen Booi, Moonyeenn Lee and Elize Cawood.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Lifestyle

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA