7 babies die at Zim hospital after urgent treatment delayed

According to the BBC, one doctor said the deaths were "the tip of the iceberg as nurses are on strike because of a lack of personal protective equipment and other concerns, including maternity wards that are overwhelmed.”

JOHANNESBURG - Seven babies have died at Harare hospital in Zimbabwe after urgent treatment was delayed because of staffing issues.

The doctor said the only radiotherapy machine broke during his treatment.

The health sector has recently been hit by a COVID-19 procurement scandal.

It is alleged that multi-million-dollar contracts were awarded to buy supplies at inflated prices and the health minister has been sacked over the allegations.

