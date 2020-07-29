3-year-old Eerste River girl shot dead in suspected gang-related violence
Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said several arrests were made.
CAPE TOWN – A three-year-old child died following a shooting in Eerste River on Tuesday night. The little girl was struck by a bullet in the head and died in hospital.
It’s understood that the shooting was gang-related.
“It is alleged that three unknown suspects stopped in front of a house in Normandie Street in Heather Park at 20:30 and started shooting randomly. As a consequence, the three-year-old died in hospital after being hit in the head,” Potelwa said in a statement.
She added: “Police responded to the incident and started an investigation. Members of the Anti-Gang Unit deployed on the scene followed up on suspicious movement in a nearby house. The information led them to another house in the same street. Upon searching the house they found five firearms including a shotgun. Two teenagers were among the five suspects arrested in the search. The suspects have been charged with possession of illegal firearms.”