3-year-old Eerste River girl shot dead in suspected gang-related violence

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said several arrests were made.

CAPE TOWN – A three-year-old child died following a shooting in Eerste River on Tuesday night. The little girl was struck by a bullet in the head and died in hospital.

It’s understood that the shooting was gang-related.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Novela Potelwa said that several arrests were made.

“It is alleged that three unknown suspects stopped in front of a house in Normandie Street in Heather Park at 20:30 and started shooting randomly. As a consequence, the three-year-old died in hospital after being hit in the head,” Potelwa said in a statement.

She added: “Police responded to the incident and started an investigation. Members of the Anti-Gang Unit deployed on the scene followed up on suspicious movement in a nearby house. The information led them to another house in the same street. Upon searching the house they found five firearms including a shotgun. Two teenagers were among the five suspects arrested in the search. The suspects have been charged with possession of illegal firearms.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.