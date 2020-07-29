20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Wed
  • 19°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 7°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 20°C
  • 2°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 2°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 3°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 4°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 7°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 9°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 10°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 11°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
Go

3 churches petrol bombed in Reiger Park protests

Residents from the Ramaphosa and Joe Slovo informal settlements have been protesting since Tuesday over the lack of electricity supply in their area.

FILE: Police tape is seen on a blocked off road at a crime scene. Picture: AFP
FILE: Police tape is seen on a blocked off road at a crime scene. Picture: AFP
14 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Three churches have been petrol bombed in Reiger Park on the East Rand by residents from two informal settlements.

Residents from the Ramaphosa and Joe Slovo informal settlements have been protesting since Tuesday over the lack of electricity supply in their area.

It's understood the group also set alight the infrastructure, including the Reiger Park educational community centre.
Community leader Edith Claassen said the main power box has also been destroyed.

“The residents are up in arms. It’s the third church building. The school is right next to the church. We are scared.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

Timeline

More in Local

COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA