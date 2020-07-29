3 churches petrol bombed in Reiger Park protests

Residents from the Ramaphosa and Joe Slovo informal settlements have been protesting since Tuesday over the lack of electricity supply in their area.

JOHANNESBURG - Three churches have been petrol bombed in Reiger Park on the East Rand by residents from two informal settlements.

It's understood the group also set alight the infrastructure, including the Reiger Park educational community centre.

Community leader Edith Claassen said the main power box has also been destroyed.

“The residents are up in arms. It’s the third church building. The school is right next to the church. We are scared.”

