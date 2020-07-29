2021 Tour de France moved forward to avoid Tokyo Olympics clash

The 2021 Tour will begin on June 26 and end on July 18, six days before the start of the Mount Fuji road race. It was originally scheduled to begin on July 2 in Copenhagen, Denmark.

BENGALURU - The start of next year’s Tour de France has been brought forward by a week to avoid clashing with the men’s road race at the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics, the International Cycling Union (UCI) has said.

The 2021 Tour will begin on 26 June and end on 18 July, six days before the start of the Mount Fuji road race. It was originally scheduled to begin on 2 July in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Tokyo Games were scheduled to take place from 24 July-9 August this year but have been postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“With the Tokyo Olympic Games being held from 23 July to 8 August 2021, the dates of several events have been adapted,” the UCI said in a statement unveiling its calendar for the season.

“It is of note that to avoid an overlapping of the Olympic road cycling races (July 24, 25 and 28) with the Tour de France (initially envisaged for 2-25 July), the French stage race will finish on 18 July, the weekend before the first weekend of the Olympics.”

The UCI also said the Tour of California and the RideLondon-Surrey Classic would not be a part of its new calendar, which consists of 35 events.

