WHO: COVID-19 pandemic is 'one big wave', not seasonal

The world health body's Margaret Harris warned against thinking in terms of virus waves, saying: 'It’s going to be one big wave. It’s going to go up and down a bit.'

FILE: A photo shows the logo of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at their headquarters in Geneva. Picture: AFP
FILE: A photo shows the logo of the World Health Organisation (WHO) at their headquarters in Geneva. Picture: AFP
3 minutes ago

GENEVA - The World Health Organisation (WHO) on Tuesday warned against complacency about new coronavirus transmission in the northern hemisphere summer, saying that this virus did not behave like influenza that tended to follow seasonal trends.

“People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and...this one is behaving differently,” Margaret Harris told a virtual briefing in Geneva, urging vigilance in applying measures to slow transmission that is spreading via mass gatherings.

She also warned against thinking in terms of virus waves, saying: “It’s going to be one big wave. It’s going to go up and down a bit. The best thing is to flatten it and turn it into just something lapping at your feet.”

