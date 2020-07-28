'Watchmen' leads television's Emmy nominations, Netflix dominates

'Watchmen' scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio’s 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' got 20, including a best actress nod for star Rachel Brosnahan.

LOS ANGELES (Reuters) - HBO’s dystopian superhero drama Watchmen and the comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel led nominations on Tuesday for the Emmy Awards, the highest awards in television.

Watchmen scored 26 nods, including best limited series, while Amazon Studio’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel got 20, including a best actress nod for star Rachel Brosnahan.

Netflix led all networks with a record 160 nominations, followed by HBO with 107.

Best drama series nominees were Succession, Ozark, The Crown, The Mandalorian, Better Call Saul, Killing Eve, Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale.

Mrs. Maisel will compete in the best comedy series against Schitt’s Creek, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Dead To Me, Insecure, The Good Place, The Kominsky Method and What We Do in the Shadows.

The Emmy Awards will be handed out at a ceremony on 20 September.

Almost all the Emmy-nominated shows finished filming before the coronavirus pandemic shut down production in Hollywood.

“Despite the unprecedented challenges facing the entertainment industry, it has been an extraordinary year for television,” Television Academy Chairman and Chief Executive Frank Scherma said in a statement. “Television has inspired, united and comforted a global audience this season.”