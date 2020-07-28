SABC never wants to ask for money again - CFO Yolande van Biljon

The public broadcaster has in the past struggled to generate revenue and was in constant need of bailouts.

CAPE TOWN - The South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) said it had a plan to deal with its cash flow problems.

The public broadcaster has in the past struggled to generate revenue and was in constant need of bailouts.

Its management briefed Parliament’s finance watchdog Scopa on deviations and contracts on Tuesday.

In February, government allocated a total of R3.2 billion to the SABC as part of a cash bailout.

Conditions included reviewing broadcasting sector policies to respond to advances in technology and evaluating opportunities for private-sector participation.

SABC CFO Yolande van Biljon said the broadcaster was working on a plan and would reach a point where it won’t be so dependent on bailouts.

“This organisation certainly wishes to never have to ask money again. We want to be self-sustainable and we’re putting measures in place to attend to this.”

CEO Madoda Mxakwe said the SABC was also looking at disposing of non-core assets like property to generate cash.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.