Renewable energy projects worth R58bn to rolled out in next few months - govt

This forms part of 276 projects from all over the country now being handled by the Public Works and Infrastructure Department's Sustainable Infrastructure Development System Methodology.

CAPE TOWN - The Presidency's Investment and Infrastructure Office said that renewable energy projects to the tune of R58 billion were set to get off the ground in the coming months.

A single entity will from now on handle all infrastructure development projects undertaken by government.

Investment and Infrastructure Office head, Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa, said that these renewable energy projects had the potential to create about 6,000 new jobs.

"These have to do with the emergency power programme that's one of those programmes that can yield, after installation and aggregate supply, of about 2,000MW of new generation capacity in the country and this is derived from the independent power producers."

Ramokgopa said that 11 water and sanitation projects valued at R106 billion formed part of the initial number of projects to be fast-tracked across all provinces.

"It is important that once we start with the bulk infrastructure to convey or transport raw water, add it to the water treatment plants to potable levels of consumption before we reticulate it to the households."

