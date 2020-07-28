Omotoso sex trafficking trial set to resume today

It’s unlikely that proceedings will get very far due to lockdown restrictions.

CAPE TOWN - The sex trafficking trial against controversial Pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others is scheduled to resume in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

Omotoso, Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho face a string of charges including human trafficking, racketeering and rape.

The two women are accused of recruiting girls and young women for sexual exploitation by Omotoso.

The COVID-19 lockdown has delayed the trial against televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused even further.

All three were arrested in 2017.

Omotoso was apprehended at the Port Elizabeth International Airport in April 2017 and has been in custody since then.

Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho are out on bail.

The trial was already delayed before the lockdown due to numerous postponements as a result of appeals brought mostly by the defence.

The State has also made a decision to change the prosecutor leading the case.

The NPA has called witnesses who’ve detailed how they were allegedly sexually abused by Omtoso while they were members of his church.

They’ve also identified his co-accused as having known of the abuse.

