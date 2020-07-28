NLTC seeks to raise R100m to help support struggling tavern owners

The National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane said that for the duration of the ban on sales, tavern owners were not receiving support or relief from government.

CAPE TOWN - As the National Liquor Traders Council (NLTC) continues to call on government to lift the ban on alcohol sales, it's in the process of raising funds to save the livelihoods of tavern owners.

The council announced a tavern relief programme that seeks to raise R100 million to support its 34,500 taverns.

This is over a two- to three-month period to provide food parcels and other necessary supplies.

The National Liquor Traders Council's Lucky Ntimane said that for the duration of the ban on sales, tavern owners were not receiving support or relief from government.

So now they were looking to do this on their own and raise funds through industry partners and the general public.

"Taverns contribute about 34% of revenue for manufacturers. They need these taverns to be operational in the next two to three years for these manufacturers to even exist themselves."

Ntimane said that he visited about 10 tavern owners last week and none of them were coping, with most being forced to lay off staff.

"They have to deal with the problem of being laid off. They're family now. When they cook food they have to include those staff members that they've laid off. I think the strain is way beyond what we've imagined and this cuts across the fabric of the township economy."

He said that about 50% of taverns would not be able to operate in the next year.

The council is also seeking a government support grant for its taverns via a once-off payment of R20,000 each.

