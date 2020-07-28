Nhleko fails to explain why he didn't ask Ipid about 2 rendition reports

Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko said that he was concerned that there were two reports into Zimbabwe renditions, one saying that Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya were implicated in the renditions and should be criminally charged, while another cleared them.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has failed to explain to the Zondo Commission why he did not ask police investigations unit Ipid about two different reports into Zimbabwe renditions before engaging a structure called the "reference group" to investigate.

He said that the group was expected to look into matters including long-term suspensions such as that of former Crime Intelligence boss Richard Mdluli, the efficiency of the police and the illegal rendition of Zimbabweans.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo: "The executive director of Ipid reported to you. My expectation would be that you pick up the phone or get someone on our staff to say: 'Call Mr McBride. I'd like to see him' so that you hear what he has to say because their explanation might make it unnecessary for you to ask somebody to investigate."

And evidence leader Advocate Garth Hulley probed him further.

"Do you accept that it would have been somewhat strange that having been told about the existence of two reports it would be strange that you didn't consult Mr McBride."

Nhleko replied: "Maybe under different circumstances but I had already commissioned the reference group to look into a range of things and advise me accordingly

The former police minister has denied that the "reference group" undermined the work of Ipid.

He continues his testimony today.

