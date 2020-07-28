Nhleko accuses Ipid of tampering with Zimbabwe rendition reports

The first report recommended the removal of Hawks bosses Anwa Dramat and Shadrack Sibiya but the second report exonerated them.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has accused Ipid of removing sections of the first Zimbabwe renditions report before changing its recommendations into a second report.

Nhleko on Tuesday resumed his testimony at the state capture commission.

Nhleko said that he did not sleep because he felt that the commission did not understand the material difference between the two reports.

Nhleko has also taken exception to the rendition matter being referred to as "so-called ".

