Nehawu doubts accuracy of COVID-19 stats from Health Dept

National office bearers have been briefing members of the media in Johannesburg following a fact-finding mission at hospitals across the country. This as the numbers of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise at an alarming rate.

JOHANNESBURG – The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union said it doubted the accuracy of COVID-19 figures.

Official figures show the country has more than 452,000 infections, with almost 275,000 recoveries.

Nehawu’s leadership believed that the figures released daily by the Health Department were not accurate. It said the daily report was not a correct reflection of what was happening on the ground.

Nehawu said they had received a different story from members.

National secretary Zola Sapheta said they had many reasons to question the numbers.

“We doubt the statistics that they have provided.”

The union also said the arrival of the coronavirus in the county had exposed government’s weaknesses and leadership crisis.

