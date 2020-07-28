NC police search for missing family of three after apparent farm attack

The elderly couple and their daughter were reported missing on Monday when a relative was unable to reach them at their farmhouse in Hartswater.

JOHANNESBURG - Police in the Northern Cape are searching for three family members who are believed to have been abducted during the latest farm attack.

Investigating officers responded to the call and found the farmstead had been ransacked and deserted with only bloodstains left behind.

“It is reported an 83-year-old man, his 79-year-old wife and their daughter, aged 50, were attacked at their farmhouse in Hartswater,” said police spokesperson Brigadier M Ramatseba in a statement.

Police said that two vehicles were also stolen from the property during the attack.

“Their two cars, a Nissan Micra and Silver Mazda CX 5, with registration numbers YMY 664 GP were reportedly stolen by unknown attackers. The Nissan Micra was abandoned by the suspects at Majaneng village, Taung in the North West province.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact Constable Mangate of the Trio Crime Task Team at 060 963 6397.

