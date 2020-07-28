NC family farm attack: Police find elderly couple's bodies

This comes after the body of their 50-year-old daughter was found near Taung in the North West on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - The bodies of an elderly couple, Danie (83) and Breggie Brand (73), have been found in the Northern Cape on Tuesday after they were attacked on their farm and kidnapped.

This comes after the body of their 50-year-old daughter, Elzabe, was found near Taung in the North West earlier on Tuesday.

The family of three was abducted on Sunday after they were attacked on their smallholding in Hartswater.

Police were alerted after a family member residing in Johannesburg was unable to reach them over the weekend.

Investigating officers responded to the missing persons call and found the farmstead had been abandoned and ransacked, with only bloodstains left behind.

The police’s Vish Naidoo said: “In the early hours of this morning, the body of the 50-year-old daughter was found in a field. The cause of death is still to be determined."

Three people - a 42-year-old woman and two males, aged 18 and 19 - were arrested on Monday after they were spotted in a car stolen from the property.

A fourth suspect, a 20-year-old male, was handcuffed on Tuesday.

Naidoo said a fifth suspect linked to the robbery, kidnapping and murder had also since been arrested.

He said they suspected the motive behind the attack was robbery.

