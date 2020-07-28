NC family farm attack: Daughter’s body found, parents still missing

The body of a 50-year-old woman, who was abducted with her elderly parents in Hartswater, was discovered in a field in the North West on Monday night.

A 50-year-old woman, who was abducted with her elderly parents in Hartswater, was discovered in a field in the north west on Monday night.

Police are still searching for her 79-year-old mother and her 83- year-old father.

Following an extensive search, police have now arrested four people.

Three people - a 42-year-old woman and two males, aged 18 and 19 - were arrested on Monday after they were spotted in a car stolen from the property.

A fourth suspect, a 20-year-old male, was handcuffed on Tuesday.

The police’s Vish Naidoo said: “In the early hours of this morning, the body of the 50-year-old daughter was found in a field. The cause of death is still to be determined. We are still searching for her parents. The motive for the attack is thought to be robbery.”

Police are urging anyone with information on the whereabouts of the couple to contact the police.

