National COVID-19 recovery rate hits 61% as death toll passes 7,000

Over 7,000 new infections have been confirmed in the last 24-hour cycle, taking the country's total number of known cases since March to more than 452,000.

JOHANNESBURG - Two hundred and ninety-eight more people have died in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the national death toll to over 7,000.

On the positive front, the recovery rate is now over 60% for the first time in months.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 452 529, the total number of deaths is 7 067 and the total number of recoveries is 274 925. pic.twitter.com/gHcsCgUNpe — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 27, 2020

The Free State is one of the provinces that have been hit hard by COVID-19.

It accounts for the highest number of fatalities linked to the virus in the last 24-hour cycle, with 91 deaths.

The Eastern Cape recorded 77 deaths while Gauteng lost 61 patients in the same period.

Gauteng, the most affected province for now, has nearly 5,000 people in hospital in both the private and public sectors.

There is one promising statistic amid the rising death toll: the Health Ministry says the recovery rate has shot up to 61%.

