Nathi Nhleko denies telling Berning Ntlemeza about Anwa Dramat’s suspension

The former Police Minister said he only informed then-President Jacob Zuma and former police commissioner Riah Phiyega about his decision to remove Anwa Dramat.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has told the state capture commission that he never informed former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza about his decision to suspend his predecessor Anwa Dramat.

Hawks investigator Innocent Khuba is testifying at the state capture commission on Tuesday.

Khuba said he was informed by Ntlemeza that Dramat would be suspended weeks before an official announcement.

He told Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo that he did not share the information with other employees.

Ntlemeza was appointed to act as Hawks head after Dramat was removed.

Former Ipid boss Robert McBride told the commission that Nhleko suspended Dramat based on an unsigned provisional report regarding the illegal rendition of Zimbabwean nationals.

