Malema: Zuma should have declined to speak at Mlangeni service

There has been widespread criticism after former President Jacob Zuma officiated at late veteran anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni’s memorial service last Friday.

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Monday again lashed out at former President Jacob Zuma, saying that he had no respect and should have declined the invitation to speak at a condolence’s service for the late veteran anti-apartheid activist Andrew Mlangeni.

“We must talk about Mlangeni and leave this person who does not have self-respect. A self-respecting person would politely say, ‘thank you but I will not speak because you know Mlangeni had issues with me’”, Malema said.



Mlangeni, the last of the Rivonia Trialists, died last week at the age of 95. He will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

There has been widespread criticism after Zuma officiated at Mlangeni’s memorial service last Friday.

Mavuso Msimang, a member of the ANC Veterans’ League, said that inviting Zuma to speak at the memorial service of the icon was shameful.

“For us, to ask Zuma to speak at his memorial is not respectful of Mlangeni’s stance on corruption. It was a very unfortunate decision to really desecrate the image of Andrew Mlangeni,” Msimang said.

Last week, the Veterans’ League distanced itself from the event while the Mlangeni family said that it had no control over the programme.

Mlangeni was a well-known critic of Zuma and angry at his links with the Gupta brothers who are accused of corruption.

However, uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) president Kebby Maphatsoe on Monday came out in defence of Zuma and accused Msimang and his league of hating Zuma with a passion.

“They hated Zuma with a passion. Instead of guiding the ANC, they are dividing it”, Maphatsoe said.

WATCH: Talking about Jacob Zuma undermines Andrew Mlangeni - Malema

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.