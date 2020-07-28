Zulu king urges parents to keep children at home during COVID-19 school break

DURBAN - Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini said that parents must ensure that children were kept within their homes during the four-week public school break.

He said that children who were left to wander in the streets and play contact games may easily contract the coronavirus and infect older members within their families.

This comes as experts warn that government’s decision to close schools may lead to harm for pupils.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga has admitted that medical and science experts said that pupils were better off at schools than in communities and homes where infections could occur.

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has called on government, teacher unions and other education stakeholders to delicately handle negotiations relating to teaching and learning during the lockdown.

"Dear children please obey your parents. Do not go wandering the streets only to return and transmit the disease to your parents."

The monarch, who celebrated his 72nd birthday on Monday said that the best gift that could be bestowed upon him was an end to abuse against women and children.

During a virtual address, Zwelithini also condemned the destruction of property and infrastructure during protest action.

