JSE introduces gender-neutral 4 months paid parental leave for all employees

In a statement on Monday, the JSE said that employees would now qualify for four months of paid parental leave, regardless of their gender or gender identity.

The JSE’s human resources director Donald Khumalo said that society was ever-evolving and companies should adapt to these changes.

“It is with this in mind that we have revised all of our policies to ensure that they are gender-neutral and are in line with an inclusive society that we operate in,” Khumalo said. “This is an important move for us because this gender-neutral policy brings us much closer to eliminating gender stereotyping which is in line with the 17 United Nations Sustainability Goals. These goals call for companies to do away with policies that perpetuate gender bias and stereotyping.”

The newly adopted parental leave policy makes provision for all JSE employees who also expecting a child to take parental leave to spend time with their newborn and even if they’ve adopted a baby.

Parents who have achieved successful surrogacy also qualify for fully paid parental leave.

“Employees have a choice in terms of how they want to take their parental leave. They can take it over four consecutive months or stagger it allowing the first partner to take the initial four months and the second partner to be home for the next four months. This enables a child to have eight months of uninterrupted parental care,” Khumalo said.

