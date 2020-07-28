20°C / 22°C
Eskom implements power cuts in parts of Gauteng, KZN, Mpumalanga

The areas will be affected from 5am to 9pm. The power utility said this was to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections.

Picture: Pexels.
Picture: Pexels.
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it would implement so-called load reduction in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga on Tuesday morning.

The areas will be affected from 5am to 9pm.

The power utility said this was to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that were prone to illegal connections.

Eskom called on residents to switch off all their electrical appliances to prevent power surges when the electricity returns.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.

