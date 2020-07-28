Eskom implements power cuts in parts of Gauteng, KZN, Mpumalanga

The areas will be affected from 5am to 9pm. The power utility said this was to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connections.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said that it would implement so-called load reduction in parts of Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal, and Mpumalanga on Tuesday morning.

The areas will be affected from 5am to 9pm.

Eskom Load Reduction Notice



Date: 27 July 2020

Provinces: Gauteng, KwaZulu Natal and Mpumalanga



Please see below for provincial statements with details and areas that will be affected on Tuesday, 28 July 2020 from 05h00 to 09h00. #EskomGauteng #EskomKZN #EskomMpumalanga pic.twitter.com/qotVBoBR1G — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) July 27, 2020

The power utility said this was to avoid network overloading in high-density areas that were prone to illegal connections.

Eskom called on residents to switch off all their electrical appliances to prevent power surges when the electricity returns.

