EC teen hit with 10-year jail term for 2017 murder

On Monday, 18-year-old Giovanni Peters was sentenced to an effective 10 years behind bars for a 2017 murder in which he killed a man because he apparently didn't want to join his criminal gang.

CAPE TOWN - An Eastern Cape Magistrate has ruled that had a teenager not been a juvenile at the time he killed another youth in Bethelsdorp, he would have received a harsher punishment.

Peters went to Jamain Lewack's home, forced the door open and shot him while he was in his room.

Lewack died.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)'s Anelisa Ngcakani: "During January 2017, the 18-year-old, while he was 16-years-old at the time, entered the home fo the 21-year-old man and shot him in execution-style. The NPA welcomes the sentence."

