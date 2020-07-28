DA wants Mkhize to name all firms who've received tenders from Health Dept

The SIU is already investigating dozens of companies that were awared tenders irregulary using COVID-19 relief funds.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister of Health Siviwe Gwarube said that she would formally request that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize make public all companies and their boards of directors who'd been awarded contracts from his department.

Gwarube said that the country could not simply allow the systemic looting of public money in the middle of the pandemic to go unchallenged.

On Monday night, the IMF confirmed that it would be loaning the South African government R70 billion.

The money is supposed to address the severe economic impact of the pandemic.

But in light of the ongoing investigations into corruption, many South Africans are voicing their concerns that this loan will simply be eaten up by looters.

