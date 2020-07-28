CT musician accused of sexually assaulting a minor likely to face more charges

The complainant is now 21-years-old and he alleges that the man sexually assaulted him from the age of 14 until he turned 20 last year.

CAPE TOWN - A Cape Town musician accused of sexually assaulting a minor will be back in the dock at the end of October.

The man was apprehended at his Kuils River home this past weekend.

He appeared briefly in court on Monday and was released on bail of R1,000.

The 48-year-old is a music coach and the young man who's accusing him used to be his pupil.

The man appeared in the Blue Downs Magistrates Court yesterday, facing charges of rape and sexual assault.

The court ruled that his name as well as that of the complainant may not be revealed at this stage.

Investigations into the matter continue, with more charges likely to be added.

The case will be heard on 30 October.

