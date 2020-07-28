COVID-19 impact sees Parly plotting move to new working model

The national legislature was working on adapting how it functioned, such as introducing flexible working hours for officials.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament said that the impact of COVID-19 on its oversight work would require more investment in information technology.

Parliament’s management has briefed the joint standing committee on the financial management of Parliament about its annual performance plan and budget.

Parliament’s acting secretary Baby Tyawa told MPs that they would require more training to enable them to deliver on their mandate in a virtual world.

She said that there would be greater dependence on ICT which would become a bigger budget item.

Parliament will receive foreign funding from the European Union for this.

"On the demands of our infrastructure between ICT and communication, ICT provides platform and communication provides the content that we communicate to the public, so those areas will over time become our key budget drivers."

Tyawa said that the strategic plan would also see a new working model being developed.

"How are we going to change the style of work of our researchers, are we going to go to flexi-time, how are we going to manage interpretation and translation, what models are we going to be adopting?"

