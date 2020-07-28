COVID-19 challenges see Omotoso sex trafficking trial postponed again

State prosecutor Ishmet Cerfontein requested a postponement citing difficulties with consulting with witnesses as a result of the COVID-19 lockdown.

CAPE TOWN - The sex trafficking trial of controversial pastor Timothy Omotoso and two others will resume in October.

The trio appeared in the Port Elizabeth High Court on Tuesday.

They face a string of charges ranging from human trafficking, racketeering and rape.

Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho are accused of having recruited young women and girls for sexual exploitation, allegedly by Omotoso.

The lawyer representing televangelist Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused did not oppose the request.

Judge Irma Schoeman then postponed the trial to 6 October, yet another delay in a long list of setbacks in the case.

Omotoso has been behind bars since April 2017 when he was arrested at the Port Elizabeth International Airport.

Lusanda Sulani and Zukiswa Sitho are out on bail.

