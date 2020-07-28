Cosatu urges Gauteng Health MEC Masuku to 'step aside' over tender allegations

Cosatu's call comes in the wake of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko's announcement that she was taking leave of absence after allegations that her husband benefited from a Gauteng government tender worth R125 million to provide personal protective equipment.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu is calling on Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku to "step aside" until allegations of tender irregularities linked to his department are finalised.

Cosatu's call comes in the wake of presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko's announcement that she was taking leave of absence.

Diko announced on Monday that she was stepping down from her roles following allegations that her husband, amaBhaca King Madzikane II Thandisizwe, benefited from a Gauteng government tender worth R125 million to provide personal protective equipment.

He insists that the contract was canceled and that he never received a cent.

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku has also been drawn into the matter.

But Masuku has denied any wrongdoing, saying that as an executive council member he was not involved in the Health Department's procurement process.

A Sunday Independent report linked Masuku and his wife, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, to a suspicious R125 million tender for personal protective equipment (PPE).

In a statement, Masuku said that he had always acted with integrity and conviction and strongly denied any suggestion that the COVID-19 procurement process was being used to raise funds for the African National Congress (ANC) conference.

“Throughout my career, I have always acted with utmost integrity and conviction. I strongly refute any suggestion that COVID-19 procurement is being used as a means to raise funds ahead of ANC conferences,” Masuku said.

Masuku said that the process of awarding contracts within the department rested entirely on supply chain management in the finance department.

The MEC said that he remained committed to ensuring that lives were saved during the coronavirus pandemic.

“As MEC for Health in Gauteng, I remain committed to ensuring that our comprehensive health response is focused on saving lives. I will do everything in my power to ensure that anyone found to be stealing money meant for COVID-19 relief are identified and brought to book,” he said.

