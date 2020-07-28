Cops deployed as more protests rock Cape Town

On Monday, at least 45 people were arrested on charges relating to public violence.

CAPE TOWN - There are more widespread protests across Cape Town.

Law enforcement authorities also responded to a number of demonstrations in the Cape Town CBD, Parkwood and along the R300 near Stellenbosch Arterial on Tuesday.

Western Cape Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz has urged residents to refrain from public violence and to adhere to the lockdown regulations.

The department said seven protesters were arrested in Steenberg, 12 in Bellville South and 26 in Mamre and Atlantis.

Residents pelted stones, set tyres alight and barricaded roads.

The violence coincided with a call for the total shutdown of Cape Town by a group called Gatvol Capetonian.

Over the past week sporadic protests over service delivery issues, housing, the safety of farmers and the sale of alcohol and cigarettes plagued some communities.

Fritz said while some protests were peaceful, others were not and resulted in the destruction of both private and state property, physical assault, land invasions and stone-throwing.

