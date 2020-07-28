Case against truck driver in deadly Jozini accident postponed

Sipho Ntuli, who faces eight counts of culpable homicide, was allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol when the incident occurred.

DURBAN - The man accused of being responsible for a horrific crash that claimed eight lives and injured 32 others in Jozini, north of KwaZulu-Natal, has been postponed to next month.

The incident took place in June.

Sipho Ntuli, who faces eight counts of culpable homicide, reportedly lost control of a sugar cane truck while allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol.

The truck ploughed into several vehicles and pedestrians, causing multiple deaths and dozens of injuries.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) Natasha Kara said: “The accused appeared in court. The matter was remanded until 15 August for legal aid and further investigation. The accused had previously abandoned his bail application.”

