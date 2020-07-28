Case against suspects accused of stealing Prasa assets postponed

Edgar Gumede and Ponstho Moyo were arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing the property worth almost R2 million.

JOHANNESBURG - The case against two suspects accused of stealing railway property at two depots in Germiston, Ekurhuleni on Monday was postponed to next week for a bail application.

Edgar Gumede and Ponstho Moyo were arrested over the weekend for allegedly stealing the property worth almost R2 million.

Gumede is a former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) employee who now runs an electric and railway supply company, while Moyo works as a branch manager at Prasa’s Elsburg signal depot.

Gumede and Moyo are accused of colluding to steal railway points machines and tuning units at the Elsburg and Driehoek signal depots in Germiston.

They were handcuffed after lengthy police and Prasa investigation.

Prasa welcomed the arrests, saying that the vandalism and theft of its infrastructure was an attack on the country and the economy.

Meanwhile, four Prasa employees were dismissed last in June over their involvement in the procurement of the irregular contracts.

Their arrests came at a time when Prasa is losing millions of rand worth of property from unguarded stations and railway lines.

