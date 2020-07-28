At least 25 people arrested for public violence following CT protests

Officers responded to a number of protests across the city that had turned violent, including Kraaifontein, Bellville, and Atlantis yesterday.

CAPE TOWN - At least 25 people have been arrested for public violence following a wave of protests across Cape Town.

On Monday, a group calling itself 'Gatvol Capetonian' called on communities across the city to block roads and bring the city to a standstill.

And even though the group said that its 'peaceful' demonstration ended at 11am in the morning, some communities continued protesting.

Officers responded to a number of protests across the city that had turned violent, including Kraaifontein, Bellville, and Atlantis yesterday.

Residents taking part were angry about housing, job opportunities and poor service delivery.

Western Cape SAPS said that in Mamre about 200 protesters burnt tyres and pelted police with stones. Six people were arrested.

A policeman was also injured in the face during the commotion.

The police's Novela Potelwa: "Sporadic incidents of public violence were also reported in Bellville south on Frank Louw Avenue and in Greenlands that resulted in 12 persons being arrested."

Rubber bullets and teargas were used against more than 300 protesters along the N1 highway near Joostenberg Vlakte.

A truck was also set alight in Mfuleni during demonstrations.

And in Kuilsriver, a family store was looted. A group of people helped themselves to groceries and took cash from the cash register. One person was arrested.

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town said that protests linked to land invasions and other apparent service delivery issues occurred in Delft, Khayelitsha, Mfuleni and for the past few days, Kraaifontein.

It said that enforcement services responded to 48 protests, resulting in 12 arrests and that 18 staff were injured and seven vehicles were damaged.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.