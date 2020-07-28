ANC guard of honour carries Andrew Mlangeni to his home

The veteran died last week at the age of 95. He was the last remaining Rivonia trialist and spent 26 years on Robben Island.

JOHANNESBURG - The body of struggle icon Andrew Mlangeni arrived at his Soweto home on Tuesday in preparation for his burial.

Mlangeni’s body was ushered in by members of uMkhonto weSizwe and the leadership of the African National Congress (ANC), with his coffin draped in a party flag.

ANC treasurer general Paul Mashatile briefed the media outside the Mlangeni home.

“As members of the ANC, we have come to bid farewell to uBaba Mlangeni, a struggle stalwart. Once more, we share our condolences with the family. We know it’s a very painful moment, but we say to them that this is not your pain alone, but our pain too. uBaba Mlangeni was a father and leader to the ANC.”

‘UNHAPPY’

As mourners visited Mlangeni’s home, the ANC Veterans League said he died an unhappy man due to inaction by the sixth administration against those who were corrupt.

Among the mourners on Tuesday was Snuki Zikalala, president of the veteran’s league.

He said he saw Mlangeni just before the lockdown.

“He said he was not happy because no one had been prosecuted, so we cannot be happy when we hear that state funds are being looted.”

Zikalala said as veterans, they were deeply concerned with the allegations of tender corruption involving COVID-19 funding.

“We’ve told the president at a meeting that Shamila Batohi must act decisively and arrest those who are responsible. They can start at the top and move to the bottom. This is unacceptable.”

The Mlangeni family and the ANC urged the public to follow Tuesday’s prayer session virtually to comply with COVID-19 regulations.

