4 of 6 units restored but load shedding not off the cards, says Eskom

The power utility said there had been some slight improvement in its infrastructure after several of its generation units tripped on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said four of its six generation units had been restored back to service but warned the possibility of load shedding was not off the cards.

The embattled company said despite some units now being back online, the system remained severely constrained with any additional breakdowns likely to compromise its ability to supply power through the afternoon peak.

Eskom’s spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha said: “Eskom can confirm that some of the generation units that tripped last night have been restored to service today. We encourage the people of South Africa to use electricity sparingly.”

