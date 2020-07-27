Zanu-PF labels US ambassador a ‘thug who trains insurgents’

Zanu-PF spokesman Patrick Chinamasa labelled US ambassador Brian Nichols a thug, accusing him of fronting what he termed a “coterie of gangsters and mercenaries disguised as diplomats”.

HARARE - Zimbabwe’s ruling party has labelled the US ambassador to Harare a thug and accused him of training insurgents.

Tensions are rising in the country ahead of a planned opposition demonstration this Friday.

This was a strongly worded statement that won't go down with the US embassy.

Zanu-PF spokesman Patrick Chinamasa labelled US ambassador Brian Nichols a thug, accusing him of fronting what he termed a “coterie of gangsters and mercenaries disguised as diplomats”.

Chinamasa also accused the ambassador of funding disturbances in the country, and co-ordinating violence and insurgency.

The US embassy has not yet responded to these allegations, which come ahead of anti-corruption protests planned by the opposition for this Friday.

The ruling party believes the protests are an attempt to unseat it.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.