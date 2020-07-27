Zanu-PF labels US ambassador a ‘thug who trains insurgents’
Zanu-PF spokesman Patrick Chinamasa labelled US ambassador Brian Nichols a thug, accusing him of fronting what he termed a “coterie of gangsters and mercenaries disguised as diplomats”.
HARARE - Zimbabwe’s ruling party has labelled the US ambassador to Harare a thug and accused him of training insurgents.
Tensions are rising in the country ahead of a planned opposition demonstration this Friday.
This was a strongly worded statement that won't go down with the US embassy.
Chinamasa also accused the ambassador of funding disturbances in the country, and co-ordinating violence and insurgency.
The US embassy has not yet responded to these allegations, which come ahead of anti-corruption protests planned by the opposition for this Friday.
The ruling party believes the protests are an attempt to unseat it.