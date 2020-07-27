Winde urges WC residents to keep guard up despite slight drop in COVID-19 deaths

Over 2,800 people have died in the Western Cape so far.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Premier said that COVID-19-related deaths were dropping ever so slightly in the province but Alan Winde said that we could not let our guard down.

Of the Cape's over 92,000 cases detected since March, 75,355 people had recovered.

"We've conducted over 400,000 tests and we have 1,482 people in hospital of which 274 are in our ICU facilities. We did record an extra 21 deaths, unfortunately, although it is good to see that that number is coming down day-after-day and week-after-week.

Nationally, the recovery rate has risen to over 59%.

