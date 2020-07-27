Wierda Park church attack: Congregant cooperating with police

Pieter van der Westhuizen, brother of the late Springbok rugby player Joost van der Westhuizen, killed two men who robbed congregants at gunpoint in Centurion on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The man who shot dead two armed robbers inside a church in Wierda Park said he fully cooperated with law enforcement, but had not been charged for any wrongdoing.

Pieter van der Westhuizen, brother of the late Springbok rugby player Joost van der Westhuizen, killed two men who robbed congregants at gunpoint in Centurion on Sunday.

His lawyer Ulrich Roux said he fired shots at the robbers when they opened fire while holding the pastor at gunpoint.

Roux said his client’s licensed firearm was handed over to police to help with the investigation.

"He took the necessary action to not only protect his own life, but also the lives of the other churchgoers. Two perpetrators were killed during the incident. We are giving our full cooperation."

Roux added: "One of the perpetrators held a gun to the pastor's head and shots were fired after which my client, Pieter van der Westhuizen, who was armed with a licensed firearm at the time, did take the necessary action to protect not only his own life also the lives of the other churchgoers.

"Two of the three perpetrators were killed in the incident, the third perpetrator got away and my client is at this stage in contact with the police services."

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.