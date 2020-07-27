Trio due in NW court for possession of endangered pangolin

They were arrested at the Waterfall Shopping Mall last week after they were found in possession of a pangolin.

JOHANNESBURG - Three suspects, aged 32, 43, and 45, linked to the illegal possession of endangered species worth R1.4 million are expected to appear in the Rustenburg Magistrates Court on Monday.

“According to information received, the police spotted a silver Ford Figo vehicle with Gauteng province registration numbers in the vicinity of the mall. The vehicle was approached for a search. Consequently, the pangolin worth R1.4 million was found inside the vehicle. All three suspects were arrested and charged for possession of endangered species,” said police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani in a statement on Sunday.

