SA's path to recovery will be long & hard but must start now - Ramaphosa

In his weekly newsletter, the president has emphasised that as coronavirus infections surge the country is also confronted with the economic damage of this pandemic.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa said that South Africa had all the ingredients for an economic recovery and now was the time to work together to make it happen.

Read the president's newsletter in full

However, Ramaphosa said that plans would be put in place to recover.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said that the most recent economic indicators showed a drastic decline in economic activity and confidence and despite measures that had been put in place, businesses were being forced to close and jobs were being lost.

Ramaphosa said that the path to recovery would be long and difficult but it needed to start now.

The president said that this was not the time to despair but rather to act.

He said that working with social partners, South Africa needed to speed up the pace of implementation to rebuild the base of our economy and with the advent of the coronavirus, we needed to now pursue new sources of growth within a fundamentally different context.

In the coming weeks, government will finalise an economic recovery programme and the president said that as the recovery took hold and the world gradually adjusted to a global economy marked by COVID-19, he expected economic activity to pick up.

Ramaphosa said that while we were faced with a health, social and economic crisis of massive proportions, government was neither daunted, nor discouraged.

