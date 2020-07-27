SA COVID-19 death toll rises to 6,769 as 114 more fatalities recorded

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is appealing to everyone in the country to change their behaviour to make sure that they're protecting themselves and others.

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fourteen more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the national death toll to 6,769.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also confirmed that more than 11,000 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle.

These new infections bring the number of known cases since March to over 445,000.

The recovery rate has increased to 59.5%, with over 265,000 people making recoveries.

As of today, the total number of confirmed #COVID19 cases is 445 433, the total number of deaths is 6 769 and the total number of recoveries is 265 077. pic.twitter.com/UH8QmmXrVd — Dr Zweli Mkhize (@DrZweliMkhize) July 26, 2020

