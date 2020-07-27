20°C / 22°C
SA COVID-19 death toll rises to 6,769 as 114 more fatalities recorded

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize is appealing to everyone in the country to change their behaviour to make sure that they're protecting themselves and others.

Emergency paramedics wearing a full COVID-19 coronavirus personal protective equipment (PPE) transfer an empty gurney to an ambulance at the Greenacres Hospital in Port Elizabeth, on 10 July 2020. Picture: AFP
28 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - One hundred and fourteen more people have died here in South Africa after contracting the coronavirus, pushing the national death toll to 6,769.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has also confirmed that more than 11,000 new infections over the past 24-hour cycle.

These new infections bring the number of known cases since March to over 445,000.

The recovery rate has increased to 59.5%, with over 265,000 people making recoveries.

Minister Mkhize is appealing to everyone in the country to change their behaviour to make sure that they're protecting themselves and others.

