Public schools begin COVID-19 break

Matriculants will stay at home for a week while grade sevens will return to the classroom after a two-week-long break.

CAPE TOWN - Public schools across the country begin a four-week break from Monday.

The president last week announced that the recess would last until 24 August while the country continues to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The president's announcement came after weeks of protests by teachers, parents and learners pressurising Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga to close schools at least until after the COVID-19 peak.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schafer reacted to the national government's decision with disappointment, saying that the break would cause immeasurable damage to children and the economy.

The latest stats recorded by the department show that 463 learners tested positive for the coronavirus between 1 June and 24 July.

More than 1,900 staff members contracted COVID-19 and included cases reported before the reopening of schools at the start of June.

The virus claimed the lives of at least 30 WCED employees, 21 of those teachers.

Over 1,500 staff members have recovered.

