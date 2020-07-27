Protesting will not solve housing problem - CoCT MMC Booi

City of Cape Town Human Settlements MMC Malusi Booi said that they would continue to act against any form of land occupation in the city.

CAPE TOWN - Violent land occupation protests erupted in various parts of Cape Town this weekend.

Over the past week, demonstrations broke out in areas including Makhaza, Mfuleni, Delft and Kalkfontein.

At least two people were injured after their vehicle was petrol-bombed in Mfuleni last week.

A bus and delivery truck were also torched in separate attacks.

Last weekend, a COVID-19 overflow facility was torched in a land invasion protest in Makhaza.

In Bloekombos, in Kraaifontein, protests broke out after law enforcement tore down structures erected on private land near the Tygerberg race track on Sunday.

A group of about 1,000 protesters burnt tyres and threw stones during running battles with police.

#CTProtest according to law enforcement there are about 1000 protesters burning tyres and rubble and throwing stones. The situation is volatile near Old Paarl Road in Kraaifontein. Video - supplied. JK pic.twitter.com/xJZ4jif6n6 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) July 26, 2020

Community activist Linda Phito said that these residents were backyard dwellers who could no longer afford to pay rent as they'd lost their jobs in the national lockdown.

They felt ignored by the government.

"The officials of government must visit our area to see the situation our people are living in. I think from there we will get changes."

The city's Malusi Booi said that protesting would not solve the problem.

"They [the residents] can come to our offices and we are willing to engage them. We engage with communities daily, but this has an element of criminality."

He said that they would continue to act against any form of land occupation in the city.

