Parliament starts interviews for NYDA board

The candidates are being interviewed to fill seven vacancies following the expiry of the term of the previous board in May.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has started interviews to fill board vacancies at the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA).

The candidates are being interviewed to fill seven vacancies following the expiry of the term of the previous board in May.

The agency is tasked with tackling issues of youth employment, along with other issues relating to young people.

Lukhona Mnguni, a political analyst and one of the candidates interviewed, told the panel that there needed to be clear policies to address youth funding.

He said it should not be the NYDA alone that was burdened with youth funding and development.

“It is not only the NYDA that must provide funding for the youth. The NYDA is a platform to make sure there is coordination to respond to the challenges that young people face.”

Another candidate, advocate Samkele Maliwa, told the panel that should he be selected, he would make sure the NYDA was not just seen a funding institution.

“It needs to ensure that young people in the NYDA understand their role and that their roles are not limited to grant disbursements.”

The interviews will continue on Tuesday. Successful candidates will be added to a board, tasked with tackling complex issues around the place of young people in society with a specific focus on employment.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.