Nearly 5,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases at correctional facilities

The Correctional Services Department said officials made up almost 1,200 of the 1,300 active cases.

CAPE TOWN – COVID-19 infections in prisons are edging towards the 5,000 mark.

Correctional Services said they had around 1,300 active cases.

Correctional Services revealed an additional 36 COVID-19 infections among officials, mostly from the Free State, Northern Cape and Eastern Cape.

Two more inmates are infected in Mpumalanga and the North West.

Officials make up almost 1,200 of the 1,300 active cases.

In the Western Cape, 686 officials have been infected and 517 prisoners have contracted the virus.

At least 13 staff members and six inmates have died.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths linked to facilities countrywide stands at 62.

