Nathi Nhleko’s cross-examination of McBride at state capture inquiry postponed

JOHANNESBURG – Former Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) head Robert McBride said that he would not be able to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday for cross-examination by former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko.

In 2019, McBride told the commission that Nhleko personally interfered in a supposedly independent investigation as part of a plan to get him out of Ipid.

The inquiry’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, granted McBride’s request for more time before facing Nhleko.

“The cross-examination of Mr McBride by Mr Nhleko’s council is adjourned to a date to be determined,” Zondo said.

The former police minister would, however, give his evidence to the commission on Monday morning.

