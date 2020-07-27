Nathi Nhleko reacts to Robert McBride’s claims at state capture inquiry

Former Ipid head Robert McBride told the state capture commission of inquiry that former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko employed a Zimbabwean convicted fraudster who had no security clearance as chief of staff.

JOHANNESBURG - Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko has defended his decision to hire Leon Mbangwa, who was allegedly an illegal immigrant.

Former Ipid head Robert McBride told the state capture commission of inquiry that Nhleko employed a Zimbabwean convicted fraudster who had no security clearance as chief of staff.

However, on Monday, Nhleko told the commission that Mbangwa was already in the public service system when he employed him, and he had no way of knowing that he was undocumented.

He also said it was established that Mbangwa was a South African by descent and Home Affairs was ordered by court to grant him citizenship, but it never did.

Meanwhile, McBride said that he would not be able to appear at the state capture commission of inquiry on Monday for cross-examination by Nhleko.

In 2019, McBride told the commission that Nhleko personally interfered in a supposedly independent investigation as part of a plan to get him out of Ipid.

The inquiry’s chairperson, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, granted McBride’s request for more time before facing Nhleko.

WATCH: Former Police Minister Nathi Nhleko appears at state capture inquiry

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.