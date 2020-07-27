Naisa: Disrupting teaching at private schools in SA infringes on rights

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and Educators Union of South Africa (Eusa) want teaching to be halted at private schools after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that public schools would go on a four-week break.

DURBAN - The National Alliance of Independent Schools Association (Naisa) has criticised calls for the closure of private schools.

The Congress of South African Students (Cosas) and Educators Union of South Africa (Eusa) want teaching to be halted at private schools after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced last week that public schools would go on a four-week break.

The organisations believe that allowing private schools to continue with classes while public schools were closed would perpetuate inequality.

Eusa’s Simphiwe Mpungose said they disrupted teaching and learning at Northland Girls High School and Northwood School in Durban on Monday.

Mpungose hoped their campaign would gain momentum in other provinces as well.

“Over nine million learners are public schools will be left behind as their parents can’t afford offline teaching.”

Ebrahim Ansur of Naisa has condemned the protest.

“They are infringing on our democratic rights, we are upset and disturbed that this is taking place.”

Ansur has encouraged private schools to bolster their security and contact the police amid threats of more protests.

WATCH: Schools must not become sites of COVID-19 transmission - Ramaphosa

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.